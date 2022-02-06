Zenfuse (ZEFU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $145,342.00

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $145,342.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00110053 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

