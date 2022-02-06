$112.37 Million in Sales Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will post $112.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.90 million and the highest is $114.84 million. Frontline reported sales of $100.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $367.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.40 million to $372.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $583.69 million to $686.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 0.22. Frontline has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

