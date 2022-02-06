$1.30 EPS Expected for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.30. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCSI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
