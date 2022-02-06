Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.27. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

