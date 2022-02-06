Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,097 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 59.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $169,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.20. General Electric has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

