Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY22 guidance to $8.65-9.35 EPS.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.81. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.