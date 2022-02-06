Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Sold by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,193,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,767,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,244,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 241,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

