Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 70,139 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,139 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $275.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.03. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of -108.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Truist Financial raised their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.72.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,954,953 shares of company stock worth $680,619,281 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

