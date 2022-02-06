Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes $5.62 Million Position in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 556,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAGU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth about $774,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth about $2,273,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth about $3,520,000.

SWAGU remained flat at $$10.10 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12.

