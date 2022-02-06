Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases 19,150 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,150 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for 0.7% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $85.76. The stock had a trading volume of 339,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,983. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.