Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE DCO traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 51,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,674. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $519.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 89,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

