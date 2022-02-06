Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHICU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Population Health Investment by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 234,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHICU remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Friday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

