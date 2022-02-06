Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $943,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,488,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,317,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

