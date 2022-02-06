150,000 Shares in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Artisan Acquisition

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

