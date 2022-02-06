Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWO shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,235,000.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$40.72. 792,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,567. The company has a current ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The company has a market cap of C$37.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$29.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.27.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.43 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

