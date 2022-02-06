Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENGIY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Engie stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 123,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,102. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Engie has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

