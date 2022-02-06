Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up about 0.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $24,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $155.56 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. UBS Group began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

