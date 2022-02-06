Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,297 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $226,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,551,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,587. The company has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.