Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $76.18 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,557 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $76,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,943,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 780,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,518,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,305,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,299. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.75 and a 200-day moving average of $226.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.68.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

