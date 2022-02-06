Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 47,107 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,107 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up about 0.7% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zendesk by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZEN stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.68. 1,393,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,641. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.36.
In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,963 shares of company stock worth $15,999,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zendesk (ZEN)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.