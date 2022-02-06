Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 47,107 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 61.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,107 shares during the quarter. Zendesk makes up about 0.7% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zendesk by 926.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.68. 1,393,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,641. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -49.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZEN. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.20.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total transaction of $4,547,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,963 shares of company stock worth $15,999,866 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

