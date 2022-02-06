Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $11.09 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,541 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of Antero Midstream worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. 2,716,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.92. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.