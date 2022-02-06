Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,734 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after buying an additional 542,972 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $37,473,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $11,854,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,051,000 after buying an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.14. 755,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.18. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

