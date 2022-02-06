Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 66.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after buying an additional 86,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.78. 2,517,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,477,664. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

