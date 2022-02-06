Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 155.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,224 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $71.55. 2,746,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

