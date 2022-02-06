Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 68.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,045,000 after purchasing an additional 125,588 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,724,000 after acquiring an additional 68,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Vertical Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.60. The stock had a trading volume of 520,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.88 and a 12 month high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

