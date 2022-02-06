Jet Capital Investors L P Purchases Shares of 150,000 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Jet Capital Investors L P purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,000. GlaxoSmithKline comprises 1.0% of Jet Capital Investors L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.
About GlaxoSmithKline
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
