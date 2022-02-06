400,000 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Bought by Yost Capital Management LP

Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,000. Cameco accounts for approximately 8.8% of Yost Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Yost Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Cameco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 61,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Cameco by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 24,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 246,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 46,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,250,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of research firms have commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

