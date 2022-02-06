Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.0414 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $11,953.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,750,575 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

