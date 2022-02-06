OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.72. 1,174,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,016. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. OneMain has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth $2,783,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 334,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after acquiring an additional 225,470 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 733,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after acquiring an additional 111,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

