Civic Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29.06 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Civic coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar. Civic has a market cap of $205.87 million and approximately $29.06 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00109856 BTC.

About Civic

Civic is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

