Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 4,624 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock opened at $347.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $372.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.95. The firm has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $244.44 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,011,811.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,991. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

