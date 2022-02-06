Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 49.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

