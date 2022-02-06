Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 412 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $487.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $364.72 and a one year high of $527.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 48.91% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

