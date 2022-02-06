Linden Advisors LP Buys Shares of 400,000 Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA)

Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at $19,400,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at $9,059,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at $5,814,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the third quarter valued at $5,038,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the second quarter valued at $4,850,000.

Tio Tech A stock remained flat at $$9.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 19,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,042. Tio Tech A has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

