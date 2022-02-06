Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $349.57 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,684,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,286,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $349,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 82,281 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,052,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 144,096 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 675,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 35,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock worth $2,090,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.