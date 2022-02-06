The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $61.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

