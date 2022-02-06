Linden Advisors LP Sells 124,999 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Linden Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,999 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 1.80% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FZT remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,170. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

