Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Bought by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Heska were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Heska by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Heska by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Heska by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

HSKA opened at $131.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.61 and a 200-day moving average of $211.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.09 and a beta of 1.65. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $125.16 and a 12-month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Heska’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

