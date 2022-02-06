Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Post $0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. BlackLine posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,231 shares of company stock worth $12,696,781. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,967. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $81.54 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

