1,200,000 Shares in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Bought by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,652,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter valued at $477,000.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

ATVC stock remained flat at $$9.72 during trading on Friday. 2,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,185. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Profile

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.