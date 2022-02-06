Linden Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 2,475,000 SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC Inc (NASDAQ:SLVRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLVRU. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth $12,388,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC during the third quarter worth $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the third quarter worth $992,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the third quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverSPAC in the third quarter worth $496,000.

Shares of SilverSPAC stock remained flat at $$9.74 during trading on Friday. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,260. SilverSPAC Inc has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

