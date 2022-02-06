Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after acquiring an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after purchasing an additional 118,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $14.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $646.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,262. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.79 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.45.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $796.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $686.64.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

