Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,174 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 86,001 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $18,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.12. 3,205,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,242. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

