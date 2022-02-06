Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Dollar General by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 188,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 63,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.59. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

