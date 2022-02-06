Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Purchases 124 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 5.4% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $126.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.18.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

