EnterCoin Price Tops $0.0138 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a market cap of $78,670.17 and approximately $17,447.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00109856 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

