Hyper Finance (HYFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,421.73

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $15,421.73 and approximately $30.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.11 or 0.07165421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00054484 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,259.62 or 0.99774419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052789 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.