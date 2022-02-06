General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,896,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,297,687 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $296,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after acquiring an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,785,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $441,287,000 after acquiring an additional 305,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

