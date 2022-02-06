General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.51% of General Motors worth $393,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in General Motors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 12.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 476.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 168.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

