Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,138 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.57% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $366,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,893,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,569,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $61,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN stock opened at $622.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $626.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $621.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $729.05.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.